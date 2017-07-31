Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons

The Paducah Dragons went 3-7 last year, making the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Head Coach David Donnell is pumped up to get this started this season.

"It's good. It's great in Dragon Nation. We are excited. We have been excited since the last game. We will have some speed this year, but we are young. Like I said, it's all good in Dragon Nation."

Paducah will open the season hosting New Home on Friday, Sept. 1. Paducah will meet Valley, Borden County and Follett in Non-District to get ready for District 4 with Spur, Knox City and Rotan.

"It's gonna be a tight district. We hope to be in there. We are going to get ready, work hard and see what happen."

