Lubbock Christian University featured as Great Colleges to Work for in 2017

The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
