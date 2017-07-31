Lubbock Christian University featured as Great Colleges to Work for in 2017

Provided by Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University was featured as one of The Chronicle of Higher Education's list of Great Colleges to Work For (GCWF) in 2017. LCU was also named to the Honor Roll of recognized institutions.

"Lubbock Christian University has always been first and foremost about the people and this recognition from the Chronicle of Higher Education serves as a wonderful recognition of all the extraordinary faculty and staff who make this place such a great place to work," said President Tim Perrin. "We enjoy a strong sense of a shared mission and together we are pursuing a bold vision for our future as we seek to fulfill the university's great promise."

According to the Chronical of Higher Education's website, the GCWF program annually conducts surveys to determine essential qualities of a college workspace. In this, its tenth year, the program surveyed 232 institutions – 30 of which made the honor roll.

LCU was recognized in ten of the 12 categories the GCWF acknowledges:

Collaborative Governance

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Facilities, Workspace and Security

Job Satisfaction

Professional/Career Development

Respect and Appreciation

Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

Teaching Environment (Faculty)

Tenure Clarity & Process (Faculty)

Work/Life Balance

"Those of us who get to work at Lubbock Christian University are indeed blessed by the presence of excellent colleagues who labor passionately and collaboratively towards our shared vision of providing transformative learning opportunities for our students. Many of the best and most talented people I have known in my life work at Lubbock Christian University," said Executive Vice President of LCU, Dr. Brian Starr.

LCU continues to devote itself to transforming lives and continually improving as an institution for faculty, staff, and students alike to work and learn.