From Coronado softball camps to Head Coach

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
The Coronado Lady Mustangs softball team welcomes Nancy Sawyers as their new head coach, but she isn't new to their program.
The Paducah Dragons went 3-7 last year, making the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics on Monday.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
