From Coronado softball camps to Head Coach

The Coronado Lady Mustangs softball team welcomes Nancy Sawyers as their new head coach, but she isn't new to their program.

For the past five years, Sawyers has been an assistant coach under JJ Johnson and played under him as well.

As a child, Sawyers grew up attending the Coronado softball camps in the summer and she says it's a dream come true to coach at Coronado.

"I'm really excited, I'm excited for this opportunity," says Sawyers. "We have great kids and great parents and a great school to work for, so it's really exciting to take over this role. I just learned a ton from him and his system. His coaching style is definitely a little different than my coaching style but I've learned some key things about drills and fundamentals and also just team organization."

