Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

The Anton Bulldogs enter season number two under Head Coach Pat Potts, who's expecting improvement from a 4-7 playoff season in 2016.

"Looking forward to this year and hoping the kids gain from that experience. Kids are working hard. It will be easier since it's my second year. Things will go faster, learning process. Looking forward what will happen with the kids."

Anton faces Spur, Ira, Southland, Whitharral and New Home in non-district. The Bulldogs hope that prepares them for district and they can make the postseason for the fifth straight season.

"I think we'll have 20 kids out. We lost three seniors, but most them are coming back. We are excited and ready to go."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.