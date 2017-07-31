New 3D screening for breast cancer

There is a new option to help find breast cancer earlier than ever before.

It's called 3 D Mammography, and even though it looks and feels just like any other mammogram, new technology uses x-rays combined with computers to reveal much more to the radiologist.

Lindsey Kinnelly is the manager at Arrington Breast Comprehensive Center in Lubbock. She says, "You find things earlier because we're able to see through the breast from skin level on the top to skin level on the bottom and we look at 4 millimeter layers. "It's like looking at a slinky. When the slinky is compressed, you only see one object. You can pull those layers apart and see each individual layer."

Kinnelly says this can help any woman at any age. It has been difficult for a traditional mammogram to find a lump in a dense breast. However, that is not an issue with 3D mammography which can peel back the layers even in young women with very dense breasts. Lindsey says women or men will need to get an order from their doctor that specifically requests Tomosynthesis, the scientific name for this 3D mammography.

She says it will look and feel like any other mammogram, with no more radiation or compression than the typical screening.

The new 3D Mammography is available at Covenant in Lubbock and in Levelland.

UMC in Lubbock is also introducing 3D Mammography.

So, especially for patients with a family history of breast cancer, this should provide peace of mind that 3D mammography is available now to find breast cancer at the very earliest stage.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.