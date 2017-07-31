New 3D screening for breast cancer

The drug ketamine -- known as Special K on the party scene -- shows promise as a depression treatment. But researchers aren't ready to recommend it because its long-term effects remain unknown.
Prescribing generic drugs for seniors' eye problems could save the U.S. government hundreds of millions of dollars a year, a new study suggests.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will focus on reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive, while also making other nicotine products -- including patches and gum -- safer, agency officials said...
That glass of wine or pint of beer you enjoy with dinner every night might come with an added benefit -- a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a new Danish study contends.
There's good and bad news from a new study on the noise blasted in American teenagers' ears -- more kids are listening to music via earphones than ever before, but rates of hearing loss have not increased.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will focus on reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive, while also making other nicotine products -- including patches and gum -- safer, agency officials said...
Ever wonder what you're inhaling as you idle in rush-hour traffic? New research finds air pollution levels in cars are much higher than previously believed.
That glass of wine or pint of beer you enjoy with dinner every night might come with an added benefit -- a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a new Danish study contends.
The emotional and physical costs of cancer can be staggering. But the financial side of cancer is also a great burden, with many patients in the United States struggling to pay for treatment, new research reveals.
