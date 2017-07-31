Red Raiders practice indoors for first time

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.
The Anton Bulldogs enter season number two under Head Coach Pat Potts, who's expecting improvement from a 4-7 playoff season in 2016.
The Coronado Lady Mustangs softball team welcomes Nancy Sawyers as their new head coach, but she isn't new to their program.
The Paducah Dragons went 3-7 last year, making the bi-district round of the playoffs.
