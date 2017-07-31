Red Raiders practice indoors for first time

With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.

The indoor field is inside the Sports Performance Center that is still under construction. The Red Raiders moved outside later in the day, but Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed with this new, much-needed facility.

"It was raining hard on the way to work today so to be able to know we would be able to have a full practice and not get it interrupted or have to push it back, that made it nice. It was my first time. I had never been in there. The turf was nice and it was a little bit cooler. It was a good start to practice."

The players also seemed to like their indoor practice facility.

Dylan Cantrell said, "It's awesome. Not quite finished but getting in there and out of the sun was a big thing. Can't wait to get some AC in there. It's going to be nice."

At Media Day, Red Raider WR Ja'Deion High told us several practices were delayed last year with high winds or rain or lightning, which can really hamper a student athlete's already busy schedule

"The indoor will help out a lot. Last year in Fall camp, we had a lot of rain delays. We had to sit around and wait. Practice would start around seven and we'd be here till 10 practicing under the lights. We'd get snow and they'd just cancel practice. You worry about getting home late. You still have school work left to do and you don't have time to do that because you have to get to sleep and get ready for the next day. It'll make it better."

The first day of practice brought the first opportunity to practice indoors for the first time, but it certainly won't be the last.

