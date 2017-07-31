Red Raiders practice indoors for first time - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders practice indoors for first time

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Sports Performance Center is still under construction (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Sports Performance Center is still under construction (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.

The indoor field is inside the Sports Performance Center that is still under construction. The Red Raiders moved outside later in the day, but Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed with this new, much-needed facility.

"It was raining hard on the way to work today so to be able to know we would be able to have a full practice and not get it interrupted or have to push it back, that made it nice. It was my first time. I had never been in there. The turf was nice and it was a little bit cooler. It was a good start to practice."

The players also seemed to like their indoor practice facility.

Dylan Cantrell said, "It's awesome. Not quite finished but getting in there and out of the sun was a big thing. Can't wait to get some AC in there. It's going to be nice."

At Media Day, Red Raider WR Ja'Deion High told us several practices were delayed last year with high winds or rain or lightning, which can really hamper a student athlete's already busy schedule

"The indoor will help out a lot. Last year in Fall camp, we had a lot of rain delays. We had to sit around and wait. Practice would start around seven and we'd be here till 10 practicing under the lights. We'd get snow and they'd just cancel practice. You worry about getting home late. You still have school work left to do and you don't have time to do that because you have to get to sleep and get ready for the next day. It'll make it better."

The first day of practice brought the first opportunity to practice indoors for the first time, but it certainly won't be the last.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman

    Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:45:08 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:45:50 GMT

    Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.

    Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.

  • Red Raiders practice indoors for first time

    Red Raiders practice indoors for first time

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:07:05 GMT
    Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.

    With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.

  • Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

    Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:19:03 GMT
    Pat PottsPat Potts

    The Anton Bulldogs enter season number two under Head Coach Pat Potts, who's expecting improvement from a 4-7 playoff season in 2016.

    The Anton Bulldogs enter season number two under Head Coach Pat Potts, who's expecting improvement from a 4-7 playoff season in 2016.

    •   
Powered by Frankly