FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues with chance for flooding on Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday with more rainfall and possible flooding.

Heavy rain is possible anywhere on the South Plains through Tuesday night with amounts from 2 to 4 inches. That amount will create flooding issues, especially in areas where heavy rain has already fallen on Monday.

Be aware of farm to market roads, intersections and areas that normally flood when excess rain occurs. Remember that it's safer to turn around than to be caught in flood waters where you may drown.

The rain chances will begin to decrease on Tuesday evening and it will be drier on Wednesday and Thursday. However, some heavy rain is likely again on Friday afternoon and through early Saturday.

As for temps, highs will range from 78 degrees to 84 degrees across the South Plains Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

