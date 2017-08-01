How your hairdresser could save your life

An inexpensive over-the-counter antioxidant/zinc supplement that may help preserve vision in older people is also cost effective, a new study suggests.
For people at increased risk of heart disease, intensive blood pressure control may be just as safe as standard treatment, a new study finds.
Seniors who spend less time each night in the dream stage of sleep may be more likely to succumb to dementia as they age, new research suggests.
A short-term painkiller prescription is less likely to lead to opioid use disorder than a longer supply of pain pills, a new study suggests.
Playing contact sports like football or ice hockey can alter the structure and function of the brain, Canadian researchers report.
Men, and especially male smokers, appear to be more likely to develop lung cancer if they take high doses of vitamins B6 and B12, new research suggests.
Teens with depression might be more likely to commit violent crimes, a new study suggests.
