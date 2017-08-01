Hockley County releases new information about cockfighting ring bust

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Officials with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office held a news conference this morning about the cockfighting ring bust that happened on July 28, 2017.

A search warrant in the 100 block of America Road in Levelland ended with three arrests, 37 citations, and five illegal immigration detainers. The search warrant was issued after credible information was given earlier in the month related to possible cockfighting and gambling activities.

On July 28, 2017, a multi-agency operation was conducted involving a search warrant for the property. When officers arrived at the location, the alleged illegal activities were ongoing. Approximately 45 individuals were detained by officers while the property was being searched for evidence. The five illegal immigrants were detained by the U.S. Border Patrol.

During the operation, two individuals, identified as Eulogio Guerrero, Jr. of Levelland, and Kenny Grubbs of Portales, NM, were arrested for the felony offense of Cockfighting. Individuals were identified as having traveled from areas such as Morton, Petersburg, Wolfforth, Post, Littlefield, Muleshoe, Hart, and Dumas to participate in the activities.

Guerrero is the owner of the property where the alleged cockfighting happened.

Officials found 107 live birds and five dead birds at the cockfight. The birds are still on the property and a warrant for deputies to seize the birds has been issued. Hearings will be scheduled at the nearest available time in the justice court to determine a final disposition on all of the birds.? The birds are expected to be taken from the property next week.

"Many people worked long hours investigating and planning this operation. We are grateful for the assistance and expertise of our partner agencies. We are committed to vigorously investigating all types of illegal activities within our county and will work to pursue justice," said Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

The matter remains under investigation. Additional charges may be filed at a later time as the investigation continues.

