West Texas Chevy Dealers donates more than 30,000 meals to the South Plains Food Bank

While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track southward across the South Plains on Tuesday afternoon.
The Texas Legislature hits the halfway point today in a special session that's expected to take up most if not all of the 30 days it's allowed.
A 10-year-old Hale County boy was undergoing treatment in the children’s ICU unit at Lubbock’s University Medical Center on Tuesday after suffering a rattlesnake bite outside his family’s rural home Monday afternoon.
