West Texas Chevy Dealers donates more than 30,000 meals to the South Plains Food Bank

West Texas Chevy Dealers made a large donation to help the South Plains Food Bank here in Lubbock.

The Drive Out Hunger Food Drive raised nearly 2,700 pounds of food. The group also presented the food bank with a check for $10,000. This will provide more than 30,000 meals for area families.

"As we've gone into the Summer we've been using all our inventory of food we've collected in the Spring and we would get into August and September and literally run out of food, so by having the Summer of Sharing Food Drive, we have the food and the resources that we need to make it through September when we start other food drives," said David Weaver, South Plains Food Bank CEO.

Weaver also wants to thank the generous West Texas community for making these donations possible.

"What I love about this food drive and the fact that it's the West Texas Chevy Dealers is that it covers all the South Plains counties that we serve and in those 19 counties the Summer is a very difficult time, and food insecurity and hunger in those counties is becoming more and more of a challenge," said Weaver.

You can find out more about the food bank by visiting their website, www.spfb.org.

