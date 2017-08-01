2nd Annual Back the Blue event

The second annual Back the Blue event will be held August 1, 2017 at the Lubbock Police Department.

People are encouraged to meet at the entrance of the police department, by the flag poles, at 3 p.m. for a prayer for the officers.

Organizers are asking those who are planning to participate to wear black or blue to show their support.

Donations that were collected during the month of July will be delivered to numerous local law enforcement agencies after the prayer. The donations include bottled water, sports drinks, prepackaged snacks, chap stick, hand sanitizer, tissues, and homemade cards and letters.

