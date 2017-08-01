Mae Simmons Community & Adult Activity Centers hosting grand re-opening

Mae Simmons Community and Adult Activity Centers will be hosting a Grand Re-Opening and National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The centers are celebrating the completion of the major renovations of their centers and to participate in the annual National Night Out event.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by carnival games, an information fair, hot dogs, an ice cream social, bingo, and a family movie night. This is a free family event and is open to all ages.

Completed renovations for the combined 12,400 square-foot centers included new floor coverings, wall painting and texture, ceiling, electrical including lighting, HVAC systems, updated kitchen appliances and cabinets, and new furnishings. The exterior renovations included painting, a new bench, ADA ramps and roofing.

National Night Out is a community building campaign that is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for participation in local anti-crime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. This campaign will send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Mae Simmons Community and Adult Activity Centers are located at 2004 Oak Avenue. Summer hours for the Community Center are Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hours for the Adult Activity Center are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call (806) 767-2700 or (806) 767-2708.

