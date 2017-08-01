Kase Wilbanks joined KCBD in July of 2017. He grew up just down the road in Idalou watching NewsChannel 11 and is thrilled to finally be a part of the team he's long admired.

While watching KCBD, Kase became fascinated with broadcast news and hearing the stories of folks across the area.

He took that passion for journalism up I-27 to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX. That's where he joined many organizations throughout the Communication Department like the campus radio station, KWTS 91.1 FM, the National Broadcasting Society, and WTTV. While in the process of earning his degree, Kase was a part of several award-winning productions including Steps to Promise, a documentary for Amarillo's Downtown Women's Center.

After graduation, Kase started his career at KVII ABC 7 Amarillo. In the High Plains Kase covered stories ranging from the deadly wildfires of March 2017 to the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight and stories that showed what the Panhandle Spirit is all about.

Kase returns to KCBD after spending the summer of 2015 interning in the newsroom. He's excited to once again be back in the South Plains and telling your stories.

If you have a story idea or would like to contact Kase, send an email to kwilbanks@kcbd.com. You may also find him on Facebook and Twitter.