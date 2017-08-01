Utility work along U.S. Highway 84 access road postponed - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Utility work along U.S. Highway 84 access road postponed

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by City of Lubbock

Due to recent rains, utility work previously scheduled to start Wednesday, August 2nd along the U.S. Highway 84 access road near N. Quaker Avenue has been postponed.

The work is being rescheduled, and a notice will be sent out when the new work date is set.

