LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for burglar caught on camera - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for burglar caught on camera

Surveillance video from 1900 block of 15th (Source: LPD) Surveillance video from 1900 block of 15th (Source: LPD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a burglar who was caught on camera stealing a generator from a storage unit in the 1900 block of 15th Street back on July 24.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Top Senate Dem: Trump threat against health funds 'childish'

    Top Senate Dem: Trump threat against health funds 'childish'

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:45:29 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:06:22 GMT

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

  • Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but will Trump change?

    Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but will Trump change?

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:15:19 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:06:13 GMT

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

  • Scattered storms possible through Tuesday evening

    Scattered storms possible through Tuesday evening

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:59:22 GMT
    Shelf cloud over Lubbock (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD)Shelf cloud over Lubbock (Source: Cary Allen, KCBD)

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track southward across the South Plains on Tuesday afternoon.

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track southward across the South Plains on Tuesday afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly