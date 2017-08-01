10-year-old Hale County boy hospitalized after snakebite

Source: The Plainview Herald

A 10-year-old Hale County boy was undergoing treatment in the children’s ICU unit at Lubbock’s University Medical Center on Tuesday after suffering a rattlesnake bite outside his family’s rural home Monday afternoon.

Plainview EMS was dispatched to the residence in the northwestern edge of Hale County at about 5:20 p.m. Monday. Due to muddy conditions, a 4-wheel-drive Hale County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was used to ferry the bite victim to an EMS unit that was awaiting nearby on pavement.

The young patient was initially taken to Covenant Hospital Plainview for initial treatment before being taken to UMC in Lubbock by an AeroCare helicopter which was awaiting his arrival at the hospital’s helipad. Although Covenant Plainview has snake anti-venom on hand, the boy was taken to Lubbock for ongoing treatment.

The child’s mother, on her blog, indicated that her son was struck on the inside ankle of his left leg. He and his siblings were in their freshly mowed yard when the 1.5-foot long snake struck without warning before escaping into a nearby field. The children didn’t hear any rattling from the snake before it struck, the mother said.

Two weeks ago, on July 19, a 2-year-old Kress girl suffered a snakebite outside her residence. Like this 10-year-old, she was first treated at Covenant Health Plainview before being sent to UMC for additional hospitalization.