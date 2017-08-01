Scattered storms possible through Tuesday evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track southward across the South Plains on Tuesday afternoon.

Rain coverage will come to an end in the Lubbock area Tuesday evening with lingering showers and storms across the southern half of the viewing area.

Some locations could pick up an inch of rainfall or more with other areas being skipped altogether.

Rain chances dwindle overnight followed by cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Areas of dense fog may develop overnight due to recent rainfall and saturated soil conditions. This may continue through mid-morning Wednesday followed by partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday.

