Road closure on Ave. M from Main to Broadway on Friday

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by City of Lubbock

On Friday, August 4, Trumble Crane will be closing all lanes on Avenue M from Main Street to Broadway Street to work on top of the AT&T building.

Weather permitting, work will begin Friday evening and last approximately two weeks.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

