Seagraves woman charged with forgery, tampering with government document

A Seagraves woman was arrested on Tuesday, charged with forgery and tampering with a government document.

Both charges are 3rd degree felonies.

Seagraves Police conducted an investigation after receiving complaints that the District Attorney's Office had received a forged affidavit of non-prosecution on a criminal case.

Voorhies was arrested in the 1300 block of Avenue D at 12:45 p.m.

