Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

The Hart Longhorns went 3-7 last year but Head Coach Stacy Perryman and his team are excited about playing in 2017.

"We're pumped up. We're going to have more kids and more depth than we did last year. They're all real hungry. The attitude is really great."

Perryman knows what it takes to win a State Championship. He won one as a player at Motley County in 2007.

"We talk about it every now and then. They know the success and all of that. That's the beauty of it. They want to be there. I can feel it the way they want to push every day. I don't harp on it too much because I don't like to look in the past. It's good for them to see that."

Hart will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.