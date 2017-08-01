Polar Express may not return to West Texas this Christmas

A Christmas tradition that children of all ages look forward to may not happen this year. A tip into the NewsChannel 11 newsroom said the Polar Express may not be returning to the South Plains this Christmas.

Although we have not been able to make contact with officials at Iowa Pacific, the company who owns Polar Express right now, we did learn the company has been having trouble recently.

Iowa Pacific recently lost its partnership with Polar Express and the Texas State Railroad in East Texas, and is also being sued in Colorado by the company that licenses Polar Express in Durango for unpaid royalties.

We tried reaching out the city manager in Wolfforth, he didn't have any updated information he could give on the Polar Express at this time. He says they have not been in contact with them this year.

We also reached out to WATCO, which is the company that runs the railways. The representative said they didn't have any information. And efforts to reach people at Iowa Pacific have been unsuccessful. They haven't returned any of our phone calls.

If this is true, it could be a tremendous blow for tourism here on the South Plains and many young kids who look forward this train ride every Christmas.

And for the vendors who worked with the train as well.

Documents show Iowa Pacific has had trouble paying those vendors back for their services.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for any updates.

