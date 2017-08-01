Polar Express will not return to West Texas this Christmas

A Christmas tradition that children of all ages look forward to is leaving the South Plains. The company confirms, the Polar Express will not be returning to West Texas.

The sent us this statement on Wednesday:

"Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Lubbock

and Western Railroad, has decided to no longer offer the West Texas location of THE POLAR EXPRESS™

Train Ride at Wolfforth, TX."

Iowa Pacific recently lost its partnership with Polar Express and the Texas State Railroad in East Texas, and is also being sued in Colorado by the company that licenses Polar Express in Durango for unpaid royalties.

This is expected to be a tremendous blow for tourism here on the South Plains and a disappointment for many young kids who look forward this train ride every Christmas, and for the vendors who worked with the train as well.

Documents show Iowa Pacific has had trouble paying those vendors back for their services.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.