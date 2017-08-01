Step Out and Stop Diabetes, Sept. 23 at Mackenzie Park

84 teams and counting, that was the announcement Tuesday at the Reagor Dykes building downtown where a hundred people showed up to get fired up about a walk in September to Step Out and Stop Diabetes.

The youngest ambassador will be Pierce Jackson, the 11-year-old son of KCBD General Manager Dan Jackson.

Pierce took to the podium today to share his story of diabetes, and encourage others to help the effort to find a cure.

Organizers are expecting about 1500 at Mackenzie Park on September 23 to Step Out and walk to Stop Diabetes.

