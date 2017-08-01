Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn

The Texas Tech football team has high expectations heading into the 2017 season, but Red Raider fans might have doubts at the quarterback spot after former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

But Senior QB Nic Shimonek doesn't have any doubts. He has patiently waited his turn to shine. Shimonek sat behind Davis Webb and Mahomes, but as a backup last season he appeared in four games finishing with 464 yards and six passing touchdowns.

"I sat behind some great quarterbacks and learned a lot from them, but at the same time I don't feel like any of those guys are that much better than me, if better than me at all," Shimonek said.

"I'm a very confident person. I talk a lot of trash and it's just my nature and just who I am. Pat's (Patrick Mahomes) one of my best friends, but he's obviously doing great things. He was the best quarterback in the country last year, in my opinion, but I feel like I can play with him. I'm ready to take advantage of every opportunity that I get."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.