Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn

The Hart Longhorns went 3-7 last year but Head Coach Stacy Perryman and his team are excited about playing in 2017.
Senior QB Nic Shimonek doesn't have any doubts. He has patiently waited his turn to shine.
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
With rain falling heavy in Lubbock on Monday, the Red Raiders were able to hold their first practice of Fall camp at their new indoor training facility for the first time ever.
The Anton Bulldogs enter season number two under Head Coach Pat Potts, who's expecting improvement from a 4-7 playoff season in 2016.
