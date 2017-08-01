Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Shimonek replaces former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes

Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video) Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech football team has high expectations heading into the 2017 season, but Red Raider fans might have doubts at the quarterback spot after former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

But Senior QB Nic Shimonek doesn't have any doubts. He has patiently waited his turn to shine. Shimonek sat behind Davis Webb and Mahomes, but as a backup last season he appeared in four games finishing with 464 yards and six passing touchdowns.

"I sat behind some great quarterbacks and learned a lot from them, but at the same time I don't feel like any of those guys are that much better than me, if better than me at all," Shimonek said.

"I'm a very confident person. I talk a lot of trash and it's just my nature and just who I am. Pat's (Patrick Mahomes) one of my best friends, but he's obviously doing great things. He was the best quarterback in the country last year, in my opinion, but I feel like I can play with him. I'm ready to take advantage of every opportunity that I get."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

    Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:10:28 GMT
    Stacy PerrymanStacy Perryman

    The Hart Longhorns went 3-7 last year but Head Coach Stacy Perryman and his team are excited about playing in 2017.

    The Hart Longhorns went 3-7 last year but Head Coach Stacy Perryman and his team are excited about playing in 2017.

  • Shimonek replaces former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes

    Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn

    Nic Shimonek is ready for his turn

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-08-01 23:33:07 GMT
    Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)

    Senior QB Nic Shimonek doesn't have any doubts. He has patiently waited his turn to shine.

    Senior QB Nic Shimonek doesn't have any doubts. He has patiently waited his turn to shine.

  • Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman

    Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:06:47 GMT

    Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.

    Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly