Pigskin Preview; Nazareth Swifts

After going 8-4 and winning a District Title for the first time since 2006, the Nazareth Swifts have high expectations under Head Coach John Stanaland.

"We are ready to go. We have some good players coming back. We are going to have 22 out for us. That's the most we've had in 7 years at Nazareth. The excitement is there."

Facing Borden County, Happy, New Home and Petersburg in non-district, Nazareth hopes to be ready to try and repeat as District Champs.

"Anton is going to be really good. They return almost everyone. Whiteface has a new coach with Reece Walker. He's going to do them good. Hart is going to be another good opponent."

