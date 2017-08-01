Woman struck, killed while crossing US 84 on Tuesday night

Semi in this photo did NOT hit the pedestrian, it swerved and got stuck in the mud (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Slaton Police are investigating the scene where a female pedestrian was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m. on US 84.

They have not identified the victim as of Tuesday night. They are unsure at this point how many vehicles struck the pedestrian or why she was crossing the highway.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed between Woodrow and Division.

The medical examiners office was called to the scene. Slaton PD says they will release more information once an autopsy has been performed and the person is identified.

