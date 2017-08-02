WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Hockley County Sheriff searching for Jason Martinez

It's Warrant Wednesday and the Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jason Martinez.

He's wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, authorities ask that you contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126.

And as always, Hockley County reminds callers that all individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, do not attempt to apprehend on your own, and callers may always remain anonymous.

