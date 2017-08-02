WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Hockley County Sheriff searching for Jason Martinez

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
A 10-year-old Hale County boy was undergoing treatment in the children’s ICU unit at Lubbock’s University Medical Center on Tuesday after suffering a rattlesnake bite outside his family’s rural home Monday afternoon.
