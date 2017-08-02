Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy. 84 in Slaton - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy. 84 in Slaton

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Slaton Police Department patch (Source: Facebook)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

Slaton Police have released the name of the woman who was killed after being struck by a semi around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, saying the woman has been identified as 48-year-old Slaton resident Karla Schniers.

They are unsure at this point how many vehicles struck the pedestrian or why she was crossing the highway.

