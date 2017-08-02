Double rollover as car collides with crane truck on Hwy 87 & 82nd

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
DPS was called out to a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on Highway 87 just south of 82nd Street.
DPS was called out to a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on Highway 87 just south of 82nd Street.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.