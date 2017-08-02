Double rollover as car collides with crane truck on Hwy 87 & 82n - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Double rollover as car collides with crane truck on Hwy 87 & 82nd

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

DPS was called out to a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on Highway 87 just south of 82nd Street.

A crane truck was southbound on U.S. 87 and a Dodge Magnum passenger car was merging off the service road onto U.S. 87

DPS says the car failed to yield right of way as it was merging.

The crane took evasive action but still collided with the car. The crane went on to the center median and flipped onto its side.

There were two adults traveling with three children inside the Dodge Magnum.

All occupants of the Dodge were transported to UMC:

  • Shenova Williams, 61 years old
  • Brentley Williams, 1 years old
  • Jammarria Wilson, 11 years old
  • Tara Coleman, 14 years old
  • Victoria Williams, 32 years old (Driver)

All from Lubbock.

Victoria Williams received citations for driving while license invalid and failure to yield right of way.

The crane driver, Morton Watley, 74 of Lubbock was also taken to UMC.

All had non-incapacitating injuries.

