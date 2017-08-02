TRAFFIC ALERT: Double rollover as car collides with crane truck on Hwy 87 & 82nd

DPS was called out to a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on Highway 87 just south of 82nd Street.

A crane truck was southbound on U.S. 87 and a Dodge Magnum passenger car was merging off the service road onto U.S. 87

DPS says the car failed to yield right of way as it was merging.

The crane took evasive action but still collided with the car. The crane went on to the center median and flipped onto its side.

There were two adults traveling with three children inside the Dodge Magnum. No details are available about their ages or medical conditions as of Wednesday afternoon.

All occupants of the Dodge were transported to UMC:

Shenova Williams, 61 years old

Brentley Williams, 1 years old

Jammarria Wilson, 11 years old

Tara Coleman, 14 years old

Victoria Williams 32 years old Driver

All of Lubbock.

Williams received citations for driving while license invalid and failure to yield right of way.

The crane driver, Morton Watley, 74 of Lubbock was also taken to UMC.

All had non-incapacitating injuries

DPS is asking drivers to avoid this area. They are diverting traffic from southbound Highway 87 at 82nd Street and northbound Highway 87 at 98th Street.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.