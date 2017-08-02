Pigskin Preview: Whiteface Antelopes

The Whiteface Antelopes enter the season with a new head coach as Reece Walker takes over the program.

"Great new opportunity for me. It's been phenomenal as far as moving into the new community. Everyone seems to be excited."

The Antelopes expect to have 18-20 kids so hopefully they can field a JV program as well. They get going on Monday.

"We want to be the most prepared team. We are going to set the tone day 1. Come August 7th, the dream is free, but the hustle is what you have to pay for. We are ready to get going on Monday."

Whiteface has a strong non-district schedule that will prepare them for District with Nazareth, Anton and Hart.

