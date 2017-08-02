Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves

Just 10 days before the start of practice, the Kress Kangaroos hired Skyler Roach last Friday to be their new head football coach.
The Red Raiders are ready to redeem themselves after finishing 5-7 last season.
The Whiteface Antelopes enter the season with a new head coach as Reece Walker takes over the program.
After going 8-4 and winning a District Title for the first time since 2006, the Nazareth Swifts have high expectations under Head Coach John Stanaland.
The Hart Longhorns went 3-7 last year but Head Coach Stacy Perryman and his team are excited about playing in 2017.
