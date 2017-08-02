Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves

With the start of the 2017 Texas Tech football season, there are a lot of questions leading up to Sept. 2, but the Red Raiders are ready to redeem themselves after finishing 5-7 last season.

"There's more accountability because we have a lot of older guys who are back and like I said there's a lot of great senior leadership on this team," said Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. "You go 5-7 and sit around all off-season listening to that negativity and it definitely builds and it's a lot of motivation. "

Senior transfer, offensive lineman Dwayne Johnson says that even though the o-line is inexperienced their hard work this preseason is going to payoff this fall. "We expect a lot of great production, we've been working our tails off and we've been coming together a lot," said Johnson. "We have a lot of new incoming freshmen, we have a couple transfers and it's not the most experienced group on the team but I think that maybe people doubt us right now, but I think we like that because we're ready to surprise them."

