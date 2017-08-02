Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With the start of the 2017 Texas Tech football season, there are a lot of questions leading up to Sept. 2, but the Red Raiders are ready to redeem themselves after finishing 5-7 last season.

"There's more accountability because we have a lot of older guys who are back and like I said there's a lot of great senior leadership on this team," said Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. "You go 5-7 and sit around all off-season listening to that negativity and it definitely builds and it's a lot of motivation. "

Senior transfer, offensive lineman Dwayne Johnson says that even though the o-line is inexperienced their hard work this preseason is going to payoff this fall. "We expect a lot of great production, we've been working our tails off and we've been coming together a lot," said Johnson. "We have a lot of new incoming freshmen, we have a couple transfers and it's not the most experienced group on the team but I think that maybe people doubt us right now, but I think we like that because we're ready to surprise them."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Kyler Roach named new Kress Head Football Coach

    Kyler Roach named new Kress Head Football Coach

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:21:36 GMT
    Kyler RoachKyler Roach

    Just 10 days before the start of practice, the Kress Kangaroos hired Skyler Roach last Friday to be their new head football coach.

    Just 10 days before the start of practice, the Kress Kangaroos hired Skyler Roach last Friday to be their new head football coach.

  • Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves

    Red Raiders ready to redeem themselves

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:45:41 GMT
    Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Red Raiders at indoor practice facility (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Red Raiders are ready to redeem themselves after finishing 5-7 last season.

    The Red Raiders are ready to redeem themselves after finishing 5-7 last season.

  • Pigskin Preview: Whiteface Antelopes

    Pigskin Preview: Whiteface Antelopes

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:29:22 GMT
    Reece WalkerReece Walker

    The Whiteface Antelopes enter the season with a new head coach as Reece Walker takes over the program.

    The Whiteface Antelopes enter the season with a new head coach as Reece Walker takes over the program.

    •   
Powered by Frankly