Ashley Furniture donates mattresses to Trinity Outreach - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ashley Furniture donates mattresses to Trinity Outreach

By Kase Wilbanks, Reporter
Connect
Ashley Furniture donated mattresses to Trinity on Wednesday (Source: KCBD Video) Ashley Furniture donated mattresses to Trinity on Wednesday (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Trinity Church's Outreach Center hopes to connect with more people in need after a donation from Ashley Furniture on Tuesday.

The company sent 40 mattresses to the organization following a suggestion from one of its employees.

"We just want to be part of the community, so we're going to donate 40 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to Trinity Outreach to do what they do with them and to help out our community," Ashley Furniture Sales Manager Daniel Blankenburg said.

While the center is normally a pantry and clothing facility, the donation allows for Trinity Outreach to meet more specific needs.

"When it was brought to my attention that this is what Ashley Furniture wanted to do, I thought what a tremendous blessing it would be to be able to help our community," Connections Outreach Pastor John Martinez said. "As I've said before, our community, they are our people. So, we want to be able to help those people that are in need."

Trinity Outreach plans to partner with similar organizations, such as the Red Cross, to get the mattresses to those who need them.

If you would like to make a donation to Trinity Outreach, you are asked to call 806-788-0501.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump blasts Russia sanctions bill _ but still signs it

    Trump blasts Russia sanctions bill _ but still signs it

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-08-02 14:49:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:11:05 GMT

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

  • Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe

    Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:09:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:10:54 GMT
    New White House chief of staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)New White House chief of staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has...

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump.

  • First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

    First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-02 17:20:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:10:50 GMT

    In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

    In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

    •   
Powered by Frankly