Ashley Furniture donates mattresses to Trinity Outreach

Trinity Church's Outreach Center hopes to connect with more people in need after a donation from Ashley Furniture on Tuesday.

The company sent 40 mattresses to the organization following a suggestion from one of its employees.

"We just want to be part of the community, so we're going to donate 40 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to Trinity Outreach to do what they do with them and to help out our community," Ashley Furniture Sales Manager Daniel Blankenburg said.

While the center is normally a pantry and clothing facility, the donation allows for Trinity Outreach to meet more specific needs.

"When it was brought to my attention that this is what Ashley Furniture wanted to do, I thought what a tremendous blessing it would be to be able to help our community," Connections Outreach Pastor John Martinez said. "As I've said before, our community, they are our people. So, we want to be able to help those people that are in need."

Trinity Outreach plans to partner with similar organizations, such as the Red Cross, to get the mattresses to those who need them.

If you would like to make a donation to Trinity Outreach, you are asked to call 806-788-0501.

