Arrington focused on farm bill, Obamacare repeal - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Arrington focused on farm bill, Obamacare repeal

Jodey Arrington (Source: KCBD Video) Jodey Arrington (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Congressman Jodey Arrington is back in Lubbock, speaking out about topics in Washington and the latest issues at the White House.

In the past week, the White House has had changes in both the chief of staff and communications director.

Arrington says that isn't distracting him from the issues he's focusing on at the capitol.

"The key is not being perfect from the outside, it's making progress, it's making the appropriate changes, and it's staying focused on the results that you campaign on. That's key."

Arrington did say that he is frustrated with his colleagues about how health care replacement is going.

"I feel the same frustration with the senate and not being able to get Obamacare repealed and on a path of repair and reform with market solutions and solutions that empower."

Arrington says keeping rural America viable is critical to our nation.

He says he plans to meet with West Texans and discuss some of these issues while he's here during the congressional recess through the month of August.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump blasts Russia sanctions bill _ but still signs it

    Trump blasts Russia sanctions bill _ but still signs it

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-08-02 14:49:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:11:05 GMT

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

  • Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe

    Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:09:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:10:54 GMT
    New White House chief of staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)New White House chief of staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump. (Source: CNN)

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has...

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump.

  • First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

    First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-02 17:20:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:10:50 GMT

    In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

    In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

    •   
Powered by Frankly