Arrington focused on farm bill, Obamacare repeal

Congressman Jodey Arrington is back in Lubbock, speaking out about topics in Washington and the latest issues at the White House.

In the past week, the White House has had changes in both the chief of staff and communications director.

Arrington says that isn't distracting him from the issues he's focusing on at the capitol.

"The key is not being perfect from the outside, it's making progress, it's making the appropriate changes, and it's staying focused on the results that you campaign on. That's key."

Arrington did say that he is frustrated with his colleagues about how health care replacement is going.

"I feel the same frustration with the senate and not being able to get Obamacare repealed and on a path of repair and reform with market solutions and solutions that empower."

Arrington says keeping rural America viable is critical to our nation.

He says he plans to meet with West Texans and discuss some of these issues while he's here during the congressional recess through the month of August.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.