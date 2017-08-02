Kyler Roach named new Kress Head Football Coach

Just 10 days before the start of practice, the Kress Kangaroos hired Skyler Roach last Friday to be their new head football coach.

Roach signed his contract in Kress on Wednesday and will hit the ground running as kids show up to start the football season on Monday.

"I'm excited. I'm a first-year coach. I think we will go out and show heart and discipline. I'm prepared. I have a lot of experience with six-man. I played under Danny James at Miami High School."

Besides playing football, Roach won back to back 1A tennis boys doubles State Championships with his brother back in 2004-05 for Miami.

Coach Roach knows District for Kress will be tough.

"I think 2nd place is wide open. It's all about improving every week. Amherst is the top dog, but everything else is muddled up. We have a shot."

Roach takes over for Santana Soliz who resigned after three seasons as the head coach and four years at the school.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.