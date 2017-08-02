Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

The Lorenzo Hornets swarm into this season with extremely high hopes as they have a team full of Seniors.

Head Coach Kevin Roberts says his guys know what is on the line.

"They are bound and determined that things are going to end up on top how they want it. They see now how close we are. They realize this is the end. One more time for the Seniors. These are the best kids I've coached in 23 years. I'm going to give them everything I've got. They are going to do the same thing back."

Lorenzo hopes to battle in district and make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

"We start with New Home. Then we go to Ropes and then back home for Meadow. Hopefully we can pull it off this year. If the good Lord willing, we'll be right where we need to be."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.