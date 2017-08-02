Sunny, warm with storm chances Thursday night

For the most part it will be a sunny and warm day for the South Plains, with highs from 83 degrees in the northwest to near 90 degrees in the southeast.

However, clouds will increase late afternoon and showers and a few storms will return to the region between 5 p.m. into the evening hours and again overnight.

A weak cold front, plenty of moisture and warmer afternoon temps will allow for most storm potential and a continuing chance of locally heavy rain. Rain chances will carry over from Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers and a few storms.

It will also be cooler on Friday with highs falling back to the 80 to 85 degree range for all of the area.

Saturday and Sunday will carry a chance of storms and temps that will stay in the mid 80s.

