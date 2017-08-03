2 seriously injured in crash, portion of S Loop 289 closed - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 seriously injured in crash, portion of S Loop 289 closed

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

At least two people are seriously injured after a crash on South Loop 289 at Indiana Avenue.

This happened around 3:00 Thursday morning on the eastbound overpass. 

The Loop was blocked off from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue. Police say this portion of road will be closed until at least 9:00 am while accident investigators respond to the scene. There is a heavy police, fire department, and EMS presence on the scene. Traffic is being detoured to the access road.

