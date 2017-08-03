Crash on S. Loop 289 at Indiana Ave. turns fatal for 18-year-old - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crash on S. Loop 289 at Indiana Ave. turns fatal for 18-year-old

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers responded to an accident with injuries on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Initial information indicates a pickup truck with two occupants was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Loop. The pickup truck collided head on with a car traveling eastbound.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 26-year-old  male pickup driver and his 22-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center. The driver has serious injuries. The passenger has moderate injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by LPD’s Accident Investigation Unit. 

