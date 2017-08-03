Police release name of 18-year-old driver killed in crash on S. - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

Police release name of 18-year-old driver killed in crash on S. Loop 289 at Indiana Ave.

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
(Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) (Source: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers responded to an accident with injuries on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Initial information indicates a pickup truck with two occupants was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Loop. The pickup truck collided head on with a car traveling eastbound.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jonathan Pesqueda, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The 26-year-old  male pickup driver and his 22-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center. The driver has serious injuries. The passenger has moderate injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by LPD’s Accident Investigation Unit. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly