Police release name of 18-year-old driver killed in crash on S. Loop 289 at Indiana Ave.

President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
LFR found a child in the back seat of the car. The child was unable to unlock the doors and appeared to be drenched in sweat.
LFR found a child in the back seat of the car. The child was unable to unlock the doors and appeared to be drenched in sweat.
Showers and storms returning to the region Thursday evening as rain returns to the South Plains.
Showers and storms returning to the region Thursday evening as rain returns to the South Plains.