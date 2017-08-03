Suspect in custody following standoff in south Lubbock

It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.
The European heat wave has been worst for animals from the north.
Right now the SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff in south Lubbock. Police responded to the call around 11:30 Wednesday night in the 2000 block of 78th Street after a woman reported a man with a gun was threatening her and her family. That man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. The SWAT team was called out about an hour later. This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to update this story as we get more information.
At least two people are seriously injured after a crash on South Loop 289 at Indiana Avenue. This happened around 3:00 Thursday morning on the westbound overpass. The Loop was blocked off from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue. Police say this portion of road will be closed until at least 9:00 am while accident investigators respond to the scene. There is a heavy police, fire department, and EMS presence on the scene. Traffic is being detoured to the access road.
