Suspect in custody following standoff in south Lubbock

A suspect is now in custody following a SWAT standoff in South Lubbock.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 Wednesday night in the 2000 block of 78th Street after a woman reported a man with a gun was threatening her and her family. That man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home.

The SWAT team was called out about an hour later.

This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to update this story as we get more information.

