1 injured in overnight shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

1 injured in overnight shooting

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Authorities responded to a shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Colgate Street 1:00 am Thursday morning.

Right now we know there is at least one victim with serious injuries. There are no arrests so far.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support

    GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 07:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:41:31 GMT

    It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.

    It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.

  • Zoo animals beat the heat with daily showers

    Zoo animals beat the heat with daily showers

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:10:59 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:14:56 GMT

    The European heat wave has been worst for animals from the north.

    The European heat wave has been worst for animals from the north.

  • BREAKING

    Suspect in custody following standoff in south Lubbock

    Suspect in custody following standoff in south Lubbock

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-08-03 11:14:12 GMT
    (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)

    Right now the SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff in south Lubbock.  Police responded to the call around 11:30 Wednesday night in the 2000 block of 78th Street after a woman reported a man with a gun was threatening her and her family. That man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. The SWAT team was called out about an hour later. This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to update this story as we get more information.  Copyright 2017 KCBD. All r...

    Right now the SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff in south Lubbock.  Police responded to the call around 11:30 Wednesday night in the 2000 block of 78th Street after a woman reported a man with a gun was threatening her and her family. That man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. The SWAT team was called out about an hour later. This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to update this story as we get more information.  Copyright 2017 KCBD. All r...

    •   
Powered by Frankly