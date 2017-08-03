Police find shooting victim lying on ground, suspects in car not - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police find shooting victim lying on ground, suspects in car not found

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 2800 block of Colgate Street Thursday morning around 1 a.m. Officers found one victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police say the 23-year-old male was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second male victim was also on scene. He refused treatment from EMS and was not transported to the hospital.

Initial information gathered at the scene indicates the two male victims were walking east on Colgate Street when they were approached by a white car. There was an argument between the individuals in the car and the victims. At some point, multiple shots were fired from the car toward the victims.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived and have not been located.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting will be investigated by the Lubbock Police Department’s Person Crimes Unit. 

