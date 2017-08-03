Pay it Forward: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest

This week on Pay it Forward KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest to give back to families in need in our area.

This week we had the nominator with us, Jessica Carrillo. She says she chose to nominate the Ronald McDonald House because, "They do so much for the community and I wanted to be able to help them out during the Summer months."

WesTex Federal Credit Union provided a huge donation of household supplies and paper items for the families the organization serves.

One of the Ronald McDonald House representatives said, "It really takes the whole community, we have a full house right now and this could not have come at a better time, we have a lot of needs right now so this is great, this is perfect."

Right now the Ronald McDonald House is serving 17 families, and they say this donation will help them provide things those families need to get by.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can visit kcbd.com/pif.

