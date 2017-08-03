Food for Thought Report: 8.3

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Agape Child Development Center
|1215 Slide
|-
|Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Glass Half Full)
|120 W. Loop 289
|-
|Kidz Kare Inc, Too
|4715 58th
|-
|Luck Mart #2
|2012 Ash
|-
|Old Timer Popcorn
|5713 77th
|-
|Tree House Children's Academy
|5211 13th
|-
|
One Violation
|Dollar General #12125
|1832 Parkway Dr.
|46
|Rip Griffin Swift Shop #1
|4407 Idalou Hwy
|45
|West Table (bar)
|1204 Broadway
|47
|Two or More Violations
|Charley B's
|5402 4th
|18,39
|El Gallito
|914 E. 34th
|21,32
|The Garden
|1801 Buddy Holly
|29,42
|Lakeridge Country Club (bar)
|8802 Vicksburg
|10,29
|Starting Small
|5020 50th
|22,45
|Texas Migrant Council
|2003 Baylor
|32,39
|Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (restaurant)
|120 W. Loop 289
|28,32,39
|Cooper Caboose (bar)
|5609 Villa
|10,32,42
|Papa Murphy's Pizza
|421 Frankford
|22,31,39
|Pizza Hut #014298
|4926 50th
|18,37,42,45
|Big E's
|1802 Buddy Holly
|18,21,29,33,39
|Italian Garden
|1215 Ave. J
|9,32,37,39,42
|Lakeridge Country Club (snack bar)
|8802 Vicksburg
|18,31,37,39,43
|Weinerschnitzel #102
|1202 50th
|29,37,39,42,46
|West Table
|1204 Broadway
|10,29,37,39,47
|Seoul Korean Cuisine
|4620 50th
|9,10,22,25,28,42,45
|Cooper Caboose (restaurant)
|5609 Villa
|29,32,33,35,39,42,45
|Gordito's Mexican Restaurant
|3410 98th
|9,10,15,18,32,37,41,42
|Lakeridge Country Club (restaurant)
|8802 Vicksburg
|10,29,32,33,34,42,43,45,46
|Taco Bell
|4928 50th
|
9,10,18,19,31,32,
37,39,40,42,45
|Steak N Shake
|5012 Milwaukee
|
2,10,18,29,32,33,
34,38,39,42,43,45
|Furr's Family Dining #235
|6001 Slide
|
9,10,19,21,27,31,32,
35,37,38,39,42,45
|China Star Asian Buffet
|1919 50th
|
7,9,10,11,18,21,28,32,
34,37,39,42,45,46,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
