Food for Thought Report: 8.3 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 8.3

Food for Thought Report: 8.3

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Agape Child Development Center 1215 Slide -
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Glass Half Full) 120 W. Loop 289 -
Kidz Kare Inc, Too 4715 58th -
Luck Mart #2 2012 Ash -
Old Timer Popcorn 5713 77th -
Tree House Children's Academy 5211 13th -
One Violation
Dollar General #12125 1832 Parkway Dr. 46
Rip Griffin Swift Shop #1 4407 Idalou Hwy 45
West Table (bar) 1204 Broadway 47
Two or More Violations
Charley B's 5402 4th 18,39
El Gallito 914 E. 34th 21,32
The Garden 1801 Buddy Holly 29,42
Lakeridge Country Club (bar) 8802 Vicksburg 10,29
Starting Small 5020 50th 22,45
Texas Migrant Council 2003 Baylor 32,39
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (restaurant) 120 W. Loop 289 28,32,39
Cooper Caboose (bar) 5609 Villa 10,32,42
Papa Murphy's Pizza 421 Frankford 22,31,39
Pizza Hut #014298 4926 50th 18,37,42,45
Big E's 1802 Buddy Holly 18,21,29,33,39
Italian Garden 1215 Ave. J 9,32,37,39,42
Lakeridge Country Club (snack bar) 8802 Vicksburg 18,31,37,39,43
Weinerschnitzel #102 1202 50th 29,37,39,42,46
West Table 1204 Broadway 10,29,37,39,47
Seoul Korean Cuisine 4620 50th 9,10,22,25,28,42,45
Cooper Caboose (restaurant) 5609 Villa 29,32,33,35,39,42,45
Gordito's Mexican Restaurant 3410 98th 9,10,15,18,32,37,41,42
Lakeridge Country Club (restaurant) 8802 Vicksburg 10,29,32,33,34,42,43,45,46
Taco Bell 4928 50th

9,10,18,19,31,32,

37,39,40,42,45
Steak N Shake 5012 Milwaukee

2,10,18,29,32,33,

34,38,39,42,43,45
Furr's Family Dining #235 6001 Slide

9,10,19,21,27,31,32,

35,37,38,39,42,45
China Star Asian Buffet 1919 50th

7,9,10,11,18,21,28,32,

34,37,39,42,45,46,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly