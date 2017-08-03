2017 Live Community Coverage Tour starts Monday

KCBD's 2017 Live Community Coverage tour kicks off Monday in Levelland.

This week, we'll take you to five towns across the South Plains and show you why each one is so special to our area.

The tour runs Monday through Friday. We'll be visiting Levelland, Spur, Denver City, Floydada and Slaton.

Each day we'll broadcast our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts live from the town of the day, and there's plenty of fun to be had at each stop.

Dinner, ice cream and drinks will be provided after the 6 p.m. newscast each night. There will also be entertainment for all ages.

We want you to come out and be a part of it all.

So join Karin, Abner, Pete and John - along with the rest of our KCBD crew as we bring you this year's live community coverage tour.

