Dance Away Diabetes Fundraiser happening Aug. 8

There are several upcoming events benefiting the American Diabetes Association. First Bank and Trust is kicking off the fundraisers with an event on the Abuelo's patio.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be live music by Bo Garza and an all you can eat fajita buffet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free.

This year's American Diabetes Association Youth Ambassador is Pierce Jackson, a 7th Grader at Lubbock ISD Miller Elementary School.

He and his parents started the #DanceAwayDiabetes movement to raise money for the Step Out Walk.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS: (within 24 hours of being challenged)

1) Make a donation on this team page: http://main.diabetes.org/goto/danceawaydiabetes

2) Video yourself accepting the challenge

3) Dance for 15 seconds on video to any music

4) Nominate 3 others to do the same

5) Post to Facebook, tag your nominees, and hashtag #DanceAwayDiabetes

6) HAVE FUN!

Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is the American Diabetes Association’s largest fund raiser for the year. Approximately 2,000 people will be participating in the 24th Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, September 23, at Mackenzie Park. Check-in will begin at 8 am, Opening Ceremonies at 8:50 am, and walking will begin at 9 am.

The Lubbock American Diabetes Association applauds Riley Arthus, Ambassador, who is a sophomore at Texas Tech University and Youth Ambassador, Pierce Jackson, a 6th grader at Lubbock ISD Miller Elementary as well as the thousands of people in West Texas who live every day with diabetes. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

"Please join our community-wide effort to fight diabetes by participating in the Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes. This is a great day for us to enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Lubbock and show our support for this great cause. I look forward to seeing you on September 23rd !" Trent Hendrick, Step Out Walk Chairman.

Walkers and Teams can register at www.diabetes.org/stepoutlubbock. Teams raise money by having business and community fund raisers. Participants can send emails from the Step Out site as well as tie to Facebook. Upcoming fund raisers include: UMC fund raiser with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt on August 3, Abuelos Fajita Fest on August 8, Taco Villa pin-up sales from August 9 – September 5, FirstBank & Trust Golf Tournament on September 15 at Reese, Kelly Robinson DDS Roping on September 23 at TTU Equestrian Center, Golf Tournament on September 24 at Shadow Hills. More teams are planning activities every day.

The American Diabetes Association is the ONLY organization that fights ALL types of diabetes - type 1, type 2, gestational, pre-diabetes. The Lubbock ADA just hosted the first Day Camp for children and teens with type 1 diabetes, Camp NoHiLo, which allowed campers to have fun, learn more about diabetes, and form lifelong relationships. Plans are already underway for the 2018 camp.

Walking is one of the best forms of exercise for people with diabetes and helps to control glucose levels. Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes provides an opportunity for people to come together for an exciting, healthy activity while raising money for research, advocacy, and information.

For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 806-794-0691, ext. 6139 or 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org. Information from both these sources is available in English and Spanish.

