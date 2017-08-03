Traffic redirected as city repairs water main break at 50th & Frankford

Traffic is being redirected as the city works to repair a water main break at 50th & Frankford.

Westbound traffic on 50th is being diverted from the loop south. Eastbound traffic on 50th and Frankford is redirected to be south on Frankford.

Northbound traffic can now go east and west on 50th.

Crews have called in a backhoe to get to the problem solved. Unknown how many businesses are affected as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.