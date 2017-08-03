LSO issues warning about dangerous ecstasy pills seen in Lubbock

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about dangerously strong yellow and blue ecstasy tablets stamped with the IKEA logo.

After being seen in several other states, a quantity was recently seized here in Lubbock.

The warning has been issued after some people have had to receive medical treatment after taking the pills.

A police statement reads: "Anyone who feels unwell after taking these tablets should seek urgent medical attention."

