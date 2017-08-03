LSO issues warning about dangerous ecstasy pills seen in Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LSO issues warning about dangerous ecstasy pills seen in Lubbock

Source: Twitter Source: Twitter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about dangerously strong yellow and blue ecstasy tablets stamped with the IKEA logo.

After being seen in several other states, a quantity was recently seized here in Lubbock.

The warning has been issued after some people have had to receive medical treatment after taking the pills.

A police statement reads: "Anyone who feels unwell after taking these tablets should seek urgent medical attention."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Dance Away Diabetes Fundraiser happening Aug. 8

    Dance Away Diabetes Fundraiser happening Aug. 8

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:50:11 GMT

    There are several upcoming events benefiting the American Diabetes Association. First Bank and Trust is kicking off the fundraisers with an event on the Abuelo's patio. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

    There are several upcoming events benefiting the American Diabetes Association. First Bank and Trust is kicking off the fundraisers with an event on the Abuelo's patio. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:49:53 GMT

    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

  • Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill

    Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 07:50:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:44:42 GMT

    President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.

    President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly