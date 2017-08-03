LPD: Lubbock mother arrested, faces charges after child left in hot car

A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue (LFR) responded to a call of a child locked inside a parked car at OctaPharma Plasma at 7006 University Avenue.

Rescue crews found a child in the back seat of a car. Police say the child was unable to unlock the doors and appeared to be drenched in sweat. Once LFR was able to remove the child, they called EMS.

The mother of the child, 26-year-old Jacklyn Robledo, had been inside OctaPharma Plasma while the child was left in the car without the engine running, according to police. Robledo told them she had been inside the business for about 45 minutes.

Robledo was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Child Protective Services also responded to the scene to take custody of the child. As a precaution, the child was transported to the hospital to make sure there were no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

